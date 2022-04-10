On how much annual mutual funds SIP step-up one can maintain; Jitendra Solanki said that it can be 10 per cent to 15 per cent depending upon the monthly earnings and spending of an earning individual. To achieve ₹1 crore investment goal by starting an investment with ₹1,000 per month, Solanki said that one has to continue investing for 25 to 30 years maintaining annual SIP step-up of 10-15 per cent. He said that after investing in equity mutual funds for 25 to 30 years, one can expect tog et at least 15 per cent annual return on one's investment.