Mutual fund calculator: Mutual funds investment can be used for post-retirement income as well. According to tax and investment experts, mutual fund SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) enables an investor to grow money for one's post-retirement financial needs. However, if an investor uses this money wisely, it will help the investor continue earning post-retirement. They said that like SIP, one needs to invest the mutual fund maturity amount in SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) to continue earning on monthly basis.

On how to plan one's monthly income post-retirement; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "One needs to first ensure how much monthly income one would require to continue meeting one's financial goals. After that, there is need to assess how much amount one would need for SWP after retirement. Once, these two goals are finalised then comes how much monthly SIP will be needed to meet that post-retirement monthly income goal."

Asked about the money required for SWP to earn ₹1 lakh monthly income for next 25 years; Pankaj Mathpal, MD and CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "One would need ₹1.35 crore amount for SWP to get ₹1 lakh monthly income post-retirement for next 25 years. Assuming 8 per cent return on one's money in SWP, the investor will continue to earn ₹1 lakh per month for next 25 years."

However, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said that sometimes people want to retire little earlier and in that case one needs post-retirement income for longer period. He said that if a person wants to retire at 55 years of age, then it would need ₹1 lakh monthly income for next 30 years. In that case, one's SWP amount will go up to ₹1.43 crore.

Mutual fund return calculator

View Full Image Source: Mutual fund SIP calculator (piggy)

On how to get ₹1 lakh income for next 30 years post-retirement, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said, "Without assuming inflation post-retirement, an investor can start an SIP of ₹2100 per month and increase the amount of SIP by 15 per cent year after year. Assuming CAGR of 12 per cent on investment, you will be able to accumulate around Rs. 1.43 crore. If you invest the corpus in SWP at 8 per cent per annum, you will be able to withdraw ₹1 lakh per month for next 30 years."

Mutual fund schemes

Asked about the mutual fund schemes in which one can think of investing today, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers listed out ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund, ABSL Equity Advantage Fund, Axis Midcap Fund, Nippon Small Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Global Advantage Fund.

