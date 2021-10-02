Mutual fund calculator: 2100 monthly SIP can help you get 1 lakh pension

On how to get ₹1 lakh income for next 30 years post-retirement, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said, "Without assuming inflation post-retirement, an investor can start an SIP of ₹2100 per month and increase the amount of SIP by 15 per cent year after year. Assuming CAGR of 12 per cent on investment, you will be able to accumulate around Rs. 1.43 crore. If you invest the corpus in SWP at 8 per cent per annum, you will be able to withdraw ₹1 lakh per month for next 30 years."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}