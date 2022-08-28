Mutual fund calculator: Smallcap plan turns ₹1 lakh to ₹9.78 lakh in 3 years3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- SIP calculator: This mutual fund plan has given an annualised return of 46.78 per cent in last three years
Mutual fund calculator: Mutual funds are subject to market risk, but if a plan is chosen after proper due diligence, it may give stellar returns. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is one such small-cap mutual fund plan. This small-call mutual fund plan has been giving stellar return to its investors since its inception on 15th February 2019. The fund has been given 5-star rating by Value Research and it has given more than 45 per cent annual return to its upfront investors in last three years.