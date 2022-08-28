Mutual fund calculator: Mutual funds are subject to market risk, but if a plan is chosen after proper due diligence, it may give stellar returns. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is one such small-cap mutual fund plan. This small-call mutual fund plan has been giving stellar return to its investors since its inception on 15th February 2019. The fund has been given 5-star rating by Value Research and it has given more than 45 per cent annual return to its upfront investors in last three years.

As per the mutual fund SIP calculator, if an investor had started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 three years ago, its absolute amount would have been around ₹6.87 lakh as the mutual fund scheme has given an annualised return of 46.78 per cent in last three years. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh upfront three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.78 lakh today.

Mutual fund return for upfront investors

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh upfront in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would turned to ₹2.58 lakh today fetching 23.9 per cent annualised return in this period. Similarly, if an invested ₹1 lakh upfront in this Small Cap mutual fund, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.67 lakh extracting an annualised return of 44.32 per cent. Likewise, if an upfront investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this mutual fund three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have garnered an annualised return of 45.22 per cent and this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.78 lakh today.

Mutual fund SIP return calculator

If an investor is unable to put upfront money then for such investors Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan offers SIP plan where one can invest in monthly, quarterly and half-yearly mode as well. As per the SIP calculator, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this plan one year ago, its absolute amount would have turned to ₹1.33 lakh fetching 11.23 per cent absolute return and 21.45 per cent annualised return in this period. Similarly, if an investor had started monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this Small Cap mutual fund plan two years ago, its ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹3.47 lakh, extracting 44.66 per cent absolute return and 40.08 per cent annualised return in this time. Likewise, if an investor had started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this mutual fund plan three years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to ₹6.87 lakh today, extracting 90.75 per cent absolute return and 46.78 per cent annualised return in this period.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan has 93.03 per cent investment in domestic equities of which 2.42 per cent is in Large Cap stocks, 16.16 per cent is in Mid Cap stocks, 56.64 per cent in Small Cap stocks. Schaeffler India, City Union Bank, Can Fin Homes, Cera Sanitaryware, Century Textile, MindTree, etc., are some of the major stocks in which this Small Cap mutual fund plan has investments.

IDBI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, L&T Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, etc., are some of the peers against which Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is competing with.