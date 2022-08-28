Mutual fund calculator: Smallcap plan turns 1 lakh to 9.78 lakh in 3 years

If an investor is unable to put upfront money then for such investors Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan offers SIP plan where one can invest in monthly, quarterly and half-yearly mode as well. As per the SIP calculator, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this plan one year ago, its absolute amount would have turned to ₹1.33 lakh fetching 11.23 per cent absolute return and 21.45 per cent annualised return in this period. Similarly, if an investor had started monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this Small Cap mutual fund plan two years ago, its ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹3.47 lakh, extracting 44.66 per cent absolute return and 40.08 per cent annualised return in this time. Likewise, if an investor had started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this mutual fund plan three years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to ₹6.87 lakh today, extracting 90.75 per cent absolute return and 46.78 per cent annualised return in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}