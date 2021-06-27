Mutual fund calculator: Your 14500 monthly SIP can become 22.93 crore

On mutual fund SIP return that one can expect in long 35 years of investment Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth Management at Transcend Consultants said, "On can expect to get around 12 to 16 per cent return on one's SIP for such 35 year long period." Jhaveri said that if someone starts investing in SIP, then its goal at the time of redemption should be more than ₹20 crore as one needs to beat the annual inflation during and post-investment period.