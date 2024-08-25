Is your mutual fund distributor letting you down? Here's how to switch
Summary
- Investors can now switch mutual fund distributors without selling their existing holdings, avoiding the capital gains tax that previously made such transitions costly.
- Post-March 2024 rules allow new MFDs to receive commissions after a six-month cooling-off period.
Tired of your mutual fund distributor ignoring your calls or providing subpar service? It's time for a change. But unlike switching grocery stores, changing your mutual fund distributor (MFD) comes with a few complexities. If not done correctly, your old distributor will continue to pocket commissions from your holdings. Here's how to ensure that doesn't happen.