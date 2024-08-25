Is your mutual fund distributor letting you down? Here's how to switch

But the rules changed after March 2024. Now, when you switch MFDs, the new distributor is entitled to a commission. Here's how it works: The payout is based on the lower commission rate between the old and new distributor. For example, if the old MFD was earning 40 basis points annually and the new MFD charges 45 basis points for the same scheme, the new MFD would have to settle for a 40 basis point yearly commission. This rate is agreed upon between the MFD and the AMC within the total expense ratio.