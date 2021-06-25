Mutual fund 'dividend' is a misnomer. And tax-inefficient, too

In the IDCW option, be it reinvestment or payout, the NAV reduces once the income is distributed. This is similar to stocks, where the share price falls post dividend declaration. It is important to note that even though investors receive income, the value of the portfolio is reduced by an equal amount. Thus, contrary to what investors believe, they are not receiving any additional income or gain. In the growth option, the accumulated profits of the scheme are automatically reinvested into the scheme, resulting in the NAV of the scheme increasing.