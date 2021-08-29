Mutual fund dividends are not an ideal option for generating regular income as there would always be an uncertainty regarding the frequency of dividend declaration. Moreover, the dividend payout amount may also fall short of your cash flow requirements. Plus, it is not a tax-efficient option as dividends from mutual funds are taxed as per as the tax slab of the investor. If your objective is to generate regular income from mutual funds, then I will suggest you to instead invest in short duration debt funds.