Mutual fund expense ratio gaps: Which diversified and sectoral equity funds cost investors the most — and least?

When you invest in a mutual fund, the fund house incurs costs such as management fees, administrative expenses, transaction costs, and others. These are collectively reflected in the Total Expense Ratio (TER).
The expense is deducted from the scheme’s assets and is reflected in its daily NAV. In other words, a higher expense ratio can reduce the returns that ultimately investors receive.
According to Value Research data posted on X, active funds have a much wider range of expense ratios across diversified, sectoral, and thematic categories, while passive funds tend to be clustered at lower costs.
An active fund relies on the fund manager to make stock selection and portfolio decisions with the aim of generating alpha. Passive funds, such as index funds, track an index and therefore typically have lower operating costs.
Meanwhile, direct plans are bought directly from the asset management company without a distributor, and therefore generally have lower expense ratios than regular plans.
The data shows wide spreads across several active and passive categories, highlighting that investors should not assume similar funds have similar costs.
Among active diversified equity categories, large-cap funds have the widest expense-ratio spread in regular plans. The ratio ranges from 0.48% to 2.1%, a difference of 1.62 percentage points.
At the other end, large & mid-cap funds have the narrowest spread, ranging from 1.26% to 2.10%, or 0.84 percentage points.
The gap is even wider in direct plans.
Flexi-cap and large-cap funds have the highest spread at 1.74 percentage points each. Flexi-cap funds range from 0.3% to 2.04%, while large-cap funds range from 0.14% to 1.88%.
Small-cap funds have the narrowest direct-plan spread, from 0.33% to 0.81%, a difference of 0.48 percentage points.
The expense-ratio spread is considerably narrower for passive funds. Flexi-cap is the only category where the maximum regular-plan expense ratio exceeds 0.9%, reaching 1.27%.
Among regular plans, flexi-cap has the widest spread at 1.09 percentage points, while ELSS funds have the narrowest at 0.38 percentage points, ranging from 0.52% to 0.9%.
In direct plans, large-cap has the widest spread, from 0.04% to 0.68%, or 0.64 percentage points. Multi-cap has the narrowest, at just 0.05 percentage points, with expenses ranging from 0.3% to 0.35%.
The cost difference becomes more pronounced in active sectoral and thematic funds, with several categories reaching the SEBI ceiling of 2.10% in regular plans.
In regular plans, the Quant category has the widest spread at 1.28 percentage points, while Manufacturing and ESG have the narrowest, both at 0.51 percentage points.
In direct plans, factor-based funds show the widest spread at 1.21 percentage points. Auto & Transportation has the narrowest gap at 0.17 percentage points, with expense ratios ranging from 0.69% to 0.86%.
Passive sectoral and thematic funds generally remain cheaper, with most regular plans capped at 0.90% or lower. However, passive choices are not available across every theme. Business Cycle, Innovation, and Quant have no passive fund offerings.
Among available regular plans, PSU funds have the widest spread at 0.84 percentage points, while ESG funds have the narrowest range, from 0.35% to 0.40%.
In direct plans, factor-based funds range from 0.02% to 0.51%, while infrastructure funds have the narrowest spread, at just 0.01 percentage point, from 0.38% to 0.39%.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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