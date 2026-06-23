Mutual fund factsheet explained: How to analyze returns, risk, portfolio holdings & performance like an expert

A mutual fund factsheet provides crucial information about a scheme's investment strategy, portfolio composition, risk profile, costs, and the fund manager's approach.
Think of a mutual fund factsheet as a report card for the fund. It helps you understand where the fund invests, how it is managed, and whether it matches your financial goals and risk appetite.
So, let's take a closer look at the sections of a mutual fund factsheet and understand how you can interpret them.
A mutual fund factsheet is published by an Asset Management Company (AMC) every month. It provides a snapshot of a scheme's performance, portfolio, and risk metrics. It helps investors understand how the fund is managed and how it has performed over time.
The factsheet typically includes information such as the fund's investment objective, portfolio holdings, asset allocation, returns, risk measures, fund manager details, and AUM.
It serves as a quick and convenient reference for investors evaluating a fund's suitability for their investment goals.
Here is the list of sections you need to look at in the mutual fund factsheet:
This section provides the basic details of the scheme and helps investors understand what the fund is designed to achieve.
The riskometer indicates the risk level of both the scheme and its benchmark, categorised as low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, high, and very high. It helps investors gauge the potential volatility and risk associated with the fund.
The investor suitability statement explains who the fund is meant for and its investment objective. For example, a large-cap equity fund may be suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth through investments predominantly in large-cap stocks.
Investors should ensure that the scheme's risk profile and objectives are aligned with their financial goals and risk appetite.
This section reveals where the fund manager has invested your money.
In equity funds, look at the top 10 holdings and sector exposures. If 35-40% of a fund's portfolio is concentrated in banking stocks, the fund's performance may be heavily influenced by the financial sector.
In debt funds, focus on credit quality and bond allocation. A debt fund holding mostly AAA-rated bonds generally carries lower credit risk than one investing in lower-rated securities.
This section shows how the fund has performed across different time periods.
A fund that delivered 20% returns last year may have generated only 8% annualised returns over five years. Longer-term performance provides a better indication of consistency.
Also, compare returns against the benchmark. If a fund has generated 14% annualised returns over five years while its benchmark delivered 11%, the fund manager has added value.
This section helps investors understand the risk taken by the fund to generate returns.
The success of a mutual fund is heavily dependent on the investment decisions of its fund manager.
A manager with a long track record across market cycles may provide greater confidence than someone who has recently taken charge of the scheme. However, investors should evaluate both the manager's experience and the fund's performance consistency.
A mutual fund factsheet helps investors monitor changes in portfolio allocation, evaluate risk levels, compare performance with benchmarks, and understand whether a scheme continues to meet their investment objectives.
Whether you invest in equity, debt, hybrid, or gold funds, spending a few minutes reviewing the factsheet every month can help you make informed investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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