Mutual fund factsheet explained: How to analyze returns, risk, portfolio holdings & performance like an expert

A mutual fund factsheet provides crucial information about a scheme's investment strategy, portfolio composition, risk profile, costs, and the fund manager's approach.

Think of a mutual fund factsheet as a report card for the fund. It helps you understand where the fund invests, how it is managed, and whether it matches your financial goals and risk appetite.

So, let's take a closer look at the sections of a mutual fund factsheet and understand how you can interpret them.

What is a mutual fund factsheet? A mutual fund factsheet is published by an Asset Management Company (AMC) every month. It provides a snapshot of a scheme's performance, portfolio, and risk metrics. It helps investors understand how the fund is managed and how it has performed over time.

The factsheet typically includes information such as the fund's investment objective, portfolio holdings, asset allocation, returns, risk measures, fund manager details, and AUM.

It serves as a quick and convenient reference for investors evaluating a fund's suitability for their investment goals.

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Different sections in a mutual fund factsheet Here is the list of sections you need to look at in the mutual fund factsheet:

Scheme details This section provides the basic details of the scheme and helps investors understand what the fund is designed to achieve.

Investment objective: It outlines the fund's primary goal, such as capital appreciation, regular income generation, or wealth creation over the long term. Investors should ensure that the objective aligns with their financial goals.

Benchmark index: The benchmark is the market index against which the fund's performance is measured. It helps you to assess whether the fund has outperformed or underperformed its stated benchmark.

Date of launch: This indicates when the scheme was introduced. A longer track record allows investors to evaluate how the fund has performed across different market cycles.

Fund manager details: This includes the details of all the fund managers responsible for managing the scheme, including experience and tenure.

Assets under management: AUM represents the total value of assets managed by the fund. It indicates the size of the scheme and can provide insights into its popularity and scale.

Net asset value: NAV is the per unit cost of the mutual fund and is calculated daily.

Expense ratio: The expense ratio is the annual fee charged by the AMC for managing the fund. A lower expense ratio generally leaves more of the fund's returns in the hands of investors.

Exit load: It is the fee charged if investors redeem their units within a specified period. It is designed to discourage short-term withdrawals and protect long-term investors.

Minimum SIP Investment: This specifies the minimum amount required to start a SIP in the scheme. Riskometer and investor suitability The riskometer indicates the risk level of both the scheme and its benchmark, categorised as low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, high, and very high. It helps investors gauge the potential volatility and risk associated with the fund.

The investor suitability statement explains who the fund is meant for and its investment objective. For example, a large-cap equity fund may be suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth through investments predominantly in large-cap stocks.

Investors should ensure that the scheme's risk profile and objectives are aligned with their financial goals and risk appetite.

Portfolio composition This section reveals where the fund manager has invested your money.

Top holdings

Sector-wise and market-cap allocation

Credit quality (for debt funds) In equity funds, look at the top 10 holdings and sector exposures. If 35-40% of a fund's portfolio is concentrated in banking stocks, the fund's performance may be heavily influenced by the financial sector.

In debt funds, focus on credit quality and bond allocation. A debt fund holding mostly AAA-rated bonds generally carries lower credit risk than one investing in lower-rated securities.

Scheme performance summary This section shows how the fund has performed across different time periods.

1-year returns

3-year returns

5-year returns

Since inception returns

SIP returns

Benchmark comparison A fund that delivered 20% returns last year may have generated only 8% annualised returns over five years. Longer-term performance provides a better indication of consistency.

Also, compare returns against the benchmark. If a fund has generated 14% annualised returns over five years while its benchmark delivered 11%, the fund manager has added value.

Quantitative indicators This section helps investors understand the risk taken by the fund to generate returns.

Standard deviation: It measures the volatility of a mutual fund's returns and indicates how much the fund's performance has fluctuated around its average return over a period.

Beta: It measures how sensitive a mutual fund's returns are to movements in the broader market.

Sharpe ratio: It measures a fund's risk-adjusted performance by comparing the returns generated over and above the risk-free rate against the amount of risk taken.

Portfolio turnover ratio: This ratio indicates how frequently the fund manager buys and sells securities within the portfolio during a given period.

Tracking error: It is particularly relevant for index funds and ETFs. It measures the extent to which a fund's returns deviate from those of its benchmark index.

Modified duration: This metric measures the sensitivity of a debt fund's portfolio to changes in interest rates.

Average Maturity: It represents the weighted average time remaining until the bonds held in the portfolio mature.

Yield to maturity (YTM): It represents the annualised return that an investor can expect if all the underlying debt securities are held until maturity and all payments are received as scheduled.

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Fund manager details The success of a mutual fund is heavily dependent on the investment decisions of its fund manager.

Fund manager's experience

Tenure with the scheme

Other schemes managed by the same fund manager and their returns A manager with a long track record across market cycles may provide greater confidence than someone who has recently taken charge of the scheme. However, investors should evaluate both the manager's experience and the fund's performance consistency.

Why investors should read a factsheet? A mutual fund factsheet helps investors monitor changes in portfolio allocation, evaluate risk levels, compare performance with benchmarks, and understand whether a scheme continues to meet their investment objectives.

Whether you invest in equity, debt, hybrid, or gold funds, spending a few minutes reviewing the factsheet every month can help you make informed investment decisions.