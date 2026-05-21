Mutual fund factsheets are no longer compliance documents — they’re becoming investor playbooks

The monthly mutual fund factsheet, primarily a standardized disclosure and compliance document, is evolving into a more carefully crafted communication tool for fund houses in an era where investors are more digital and informed.
The shift reflects changing investor behaviour. Direct plans—where investors buy units directly from asset management companies without distributors—accounted for 49% of industry average assets under management in April 2026, up from 45% two years earlier, according to AMFI data.
That rise suggests more investors are evaluating and comparing funds independently, increasing the importance of how fund houses present disclosures, portfolio positioning and performance context.
From disclosure to decision
Fund houses are now moving well beyond minimum disclosure requirements.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund introduced a new factsheet format in 2026 called Fundverse, which includes rolling return analysis, portfolio overweight and underweight positions versus benchmarks, key return contributors, and SIP and SWP contribution breakdowns.