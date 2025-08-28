Hidden in plain sight: How fund overlap is quietly undermining your portfolio
The most apparent risk is false diversification. You believe your risk is spread, but in reality, your mutual fund portfolio has overexposure to a small set of companies.
In the annals of war strategy, few tales are as legendary, or as deceptive, as the Trojan Horse. After a tiring and fruitless 10-year siege of Troy, the Greek army appeared to retreat, leaving behind a giant wooden horse as a peace offering. The Trojans, confident of their victory, got curious about the gift and brought it inside the city walls. That night, Greek soldiers hidden within the horse crept out and opened the gates for their army, leading to Troy’s downfall.