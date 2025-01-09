Mutual Fund folios hit at all-time high of 22,50,03,545 in December 2024, revealed the latest data released on Thursday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Retail mutual fund folios (which include equity, hybrid, and solution-oriented Schemes) were at an all-time high of 17,89,93,911 for the month of December 2024, compared to 17,54,84,468 for the month of November 2024.

Retail AUM stood at ₹39,91,313 crores in December 2024, compared to ₹ 39,70,220 crores in the previous month.

New SIPs The number of new SIPs (systematic investment plans) registered in December 2024 was impressively high: 54,27,201. Meanwhile, the SIP AUM stood at ₹ 13,63,137.39 crores for December 2024.

The SIP contribution stood at ₹ 26,459.49 crores in Dec 2024 as against ₹ 25,319.66 crores in Nov 2024.

The number of SIP accounts reached its highest-ever level, 10,32,02,796, in December 2024, compared to 10,22,66,590 in November 2024.

“Despite volatile market conditions, equity-oriented schemes continued to see strong inflows, reflecting investors’ confidence and commitment to stay invested for the long term. This behaviour highlights the growing maturity of investors. The SIP contribution reached an all-time high of ₹26,459.49 crores in December 2024, reflecting investors' steadfast commitment to their financial goals," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Jump in equity inflow Meanwhile, inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) saw a 14.5 per cent jump in December, data released on Thursday revealed.

December 2024 recorded an inflow of ₹41,155 crore in equity mutual funds, vis-a-vis ₹35,943.4 crore the previous month, a 14.49 per cent increase. December was the 46th month of positive equity inflows, starting from March 2021.