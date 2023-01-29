Mutual Fund for Beginners: Which funds are suitable to initiate your first SIP?

What should be the ideal investment horizon for a beginner?

At Morningstar, we always recommend that anyone who wants to invest, does so over the long term. The power of compounding is something that only that patient investor can comprehend, and this is one of the most important factors to consider while investing. Often, we have witnessed that investors redeem their investments in a rush, when they see a fund underperforming; without actually evaluating the reasons for the fund’s underperformance. The opposite also holds true, as investors rush to invest in a fund that they see is performing well. But both of these types of investors often incur losses – investors who opted to redeem when the markets tumble most likely make mark to market losses in the process and redeemed just as the markets would have witnessed a change in the cycle.