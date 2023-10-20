Mutual fund industry: Assets saw a spike in September 2023
The mutual fund industry saw its assets grow from Rs. 39.88 trillion in September 2022 to Rs. 47.79 trillion in September 2023, reflecting a substantial 19.84% increase in assets compared to September 2022.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message