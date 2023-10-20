comScore
Mutual fund industry: Assets saw a spike in September 2023

 MintGenie Team

The mutual fund industry saw its assets grow from Rs. 39.88 trillion in September 2022 to Rs. 47.79 trillion in September 2023, reflecting a substantial 19.84% increase in assets compared to September 2022.

20 Oct 2023
