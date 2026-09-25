Mutual fund inflows over 1 year: Which equity, debt and hybrid categories attracted money despite being in the red?

Mutual fund flows over the last 12 months show a mixed picture across equity, debt, and hybrid categories. Some categories attracted substantial money despite negative returns, while others saw outflows even after delivering positive returns. 

Sheetal Goel
Published25 Sep 2026, 01:12 AM IST
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Mutual fund inflows over 1 year: Which equity, debt and hybrid categories attracted money despite being in the red? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Mutual fund inflows over 1 year: Which equity, debt and hybrid categories attracted money despite being in the red? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Mutual fund investors did not always put their money into categories that delivered the highest returns. In some categories, investors continued to add money despite negative returns, while others saw outflows even though they delivered positive returns.

Data for the 12 months ended August 2026 shows a mixed trend in net inflows across equity, debt and hybrid mutual fund categories, according to the latest Franklin Templeton India Mutual Fund report.

Some categories attracted substantial inflows alongside positive returns; several others recorded outflows despite being in the green.

Here is a look at the mutual fund categories that saw the highest inflows and outflows over the last 1 year, and how their category-average returns compare.

Which equity fund categories saw the highest inflows and outflows?

Equity fund categoryTotal net inflows (Aug 2025–Aug 2026, crore)1-year category-average return (%)
Flexi Cap Fund89,0871.49
Small Cap Fund62,33110.53
Mid Cap Fund61,0166.66
Large & Mid Cap Fund46,5941.35
Multi Cap Fund33,8154.83
Large Cap Fund17,329-2.25
Focused Fund15,1052.18
Value Fund / Contra Fund12,5421.46
Dividend Yield Fund-1,3390.11
ELSS – Tax Saver Fund-7,832-1.21

*Source: Franklin Templeton India Mutual Fund Report for net inflows; Value Research for category-average returns as of 23 September 2026.

Flexi-cap funds recorded the highest total inflows among equity categories at 89,087 crore in the 12 months to August 2026. Small-cap funds and mid-cap funds followed with inflows of 62,331 crore and 61,016 crore, respectively.

However, small-cap funds delivered the highest category-average return among the equity categories at 10.53%, followed by mid-cap funds at 6.66%.

The flow-return trend was not uniform. Large-cap funds attracted 17,329 crore despite delivering a negative category-average return of 2.25%. In contrast, dividend yield funds saw an outflow of 1,339 crore even though they posted a positive return of 0.11%.

ELSS funds recorded the largest outflow at 7,832 crore and also had a negative one-year category-average return of 1.21%.

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Which debt fund categories saw inflows despite outflows elsewhere?

Debt fund categoryTotal net inflows (Aug 2025–Aug 2026, crore)1-year category-average return (%)
Liquid Fund1,48,8765.98
Credit Risk Fund5577.90
10-year Constant Maturity Gilt Fund-1,1082.55
Overnight Fund-1,9205.12
Medium Term Fund-1,9275.34
Medium to Long Term Fund-2,1183.86
Floating Interest Rates Fund-2,5825.88
Dynamic Term Fund-8,4343.77
Long Term Fund-8,8902.44
Banking and PSU Debt Fund-12,7854.84
Gilt Fund-12,8923.12
Ultra Short Term Fund-13,1286.16
Money Market Fund-21,2506.21
Ultra Short to Short Term Fund-37,3935.83
Short Term Fund-39,2624.80
Corporate Bond Fund-43,6294.84

*Source: Franklin Templeton India Mutual Fund Report for net inflows; Value Research for category-average returns as of 23 September 2026.

Debt funds saw a stark divergence between total inflows and returns. Liquid funds attracted the highest inflows at 1.49 lakh crore, with a category-average one-year return of 5.98%.

Credit-risk funds were the only other debt category in the table to record a net inflow, at 557 crore. They also delivered the highest one-year category-average return at 7.90%.

All other listed debt categories recorded net outflows despite posting positive one-year returns. Corporate bond funds saw the highest outflow at 43,629 crore, followed by short-term funds at 39,262 crore.

Long-term funds recorded the lowest one-year return among these categories at 2.44%, despite an outflow of 8,890 crore.

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Which hybrid fund categories attracted the most money?

Hybrid fund categoryTotal net inflows (Aug 2025–Aug 2026, crore)1-year category-average return (%)
Multi Asset Allocation68,5197.42
Arbitrage Fund27,1886.00
Balanced Hybrid Fund/Aggressive Hybrid Fund19,5541.23
Dynamic Asset Allocation/Balanced Advantage9,8420.78
Equity Savings1,5843.36
Conservative Hybrid Fund-7231.72

*Source: Franklin Templeton India Mutual Fund Report for net inflows; Value Research for category-average returns as of 23 September 2026.

Multi-asset allocation funds led hybrid categories in both flows and returns, attracting 68,519 crore in the past 12 months and delivering a category-average return of 7.42%.

Conservative hybrid funds were the only hybrid category in the table to record an outflow, at 723 crore, despite delivering a positive one-year return of 1.72%.

The 12-month flow data shows that investor allocations did not always move in line with category returns.

Equity and hybrid categories largely attracted inflows, while debt funds saw widespread outflows despite positive returns across categories. In equity funds, some categories also attracted money despite negative returns, highlighting the divergence between recent performance and investor flows.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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