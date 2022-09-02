Mutual fund intermediation: What lies ahead for the industry

Anuj: I think, there are many do- it-yourself (DIY) people who try to do everything on a six inch screen and they will continue to do that. They will be self-seekers and will make mistakes. And it’s not just the number that we see in our industry. If you see the 20 million demat accounts, each opened in 2020 and 2021, these are exactly the people who feel they don’t need any advice. They did not get into bank deposits, and then move to mutual funds and direct equity and F&O (futures and options) and then crypto. They landed at crypto straight. How many of them are long-term fatalities? I don’t know. But a lot of them will never return to the market. So, I think it is clear that jumping that cycle is not easy.