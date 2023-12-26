Mutual fund investing: 7 debt funds delivered maximum returns in the past ten years
The RBI is anticipated to uphold the current policy stance for the next five to six months. This brings positive news for investors in debt funds, as they stand to gain from potential increases in Net Asset Values (NAVs) over the long term.
In its December meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opted to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, extending a streak of five consecutive meetings with no changes. This decision, as anticipated by analysts, underscores the MPC’s prudent strategy of carefully managing inflationary concerns while concurrently fostering economic growth.