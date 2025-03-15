Money
The state where Ponzi schemes thrive, but mutual funds barely exist
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 4 min read 15 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Summary
- Even as mutual funds gain traction across India, one region remains dominated by unregulated schemes. A lack of financial literacy, local outreach, and physical infrastructure has left investors vulnerable—many learning the risks too late.
India’s Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign was meant to revolutionize investing. But in Manipur, the country’s least-penetrated mutual fund market, it barely registered.
