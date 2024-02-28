Mutual fund investment is not a do-it-yourself product in the long run
Summary
- DIY investors are prone to be influenced by their behavioural biases and emotions.
The digital era we are now living in has given us convenience, access, reach, and information. It continues to evolve quickly and holds many promises and possibilities for us in the future. Amid all this, it is interesting to see how the investors have also evolved. From physical forms to digital platforms, we have come a long way. However, with increased ease, information, and access to investment platforms, the investor faces a dilemma even before an investment decision is made— whether to invest directly or take the help of an expert.