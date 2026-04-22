Mutual fund investment: From expense to risk — These are the factors you must consider before choosing a fund

Mutual fund investments are considered among the best ways for an ordinary retail investor to book capital gains. However, there are varying levels of risk attached based on the type of scheme and that's why you have to choose carefully before making an investment.
A popular tool to achieve financial goals and grow your wealth, MFs have a long-term horizon of five to 15 years with reasonable financial security. Participants or account holders are given units corresponding to their investment sum, for which purchase and sale are at the latest net asset value (NAV).
You can choose to invest with small sums via a systematic investment plan (SIP) or one-time lump sum, as per preference.
There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ option when it comes to mutual funds. You will first have to prepare a document listing out your financial goals and then map out how much of your portfolio you want to allocate for fund houses. Once this is decided, you will need to research for mutual funds that match your goals.
Here's a basic outline of how to structure your research:
SIP: An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed sum into your preferred MF scheme each month directly from your bank account and spread out your investment over time. The monthly interval also helps build financial discipline for the long run. Spreading out of your investment over months, more often than not averages your cost of purchase toward the lower side, despite market volatility. This means that you end up paying less on average per unit, when compared to lumpsum investment.
Lump sum: In lumpsum investment, you put in a full large amount into your preferred MF at the cost at the time of investment. Here, you lose out on what's termed as rupee averaging, which gives you benefit of reduction in price for the same units during market downturns. It works best for experienced investors with confidence of timing markets for highest returns, and investors comfortable with higher risk for potentially higher returns.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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