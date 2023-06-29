Before choosing a mutual fund (MF), investors should do a proper risk analysis of the funds before they invest in them. They must weigh the pros and cons of different categories of mutual fund schemes- flexi cap, multi-cap, index fund focussed funds, among others.

Flexi-cap mutual funds

Flexi-cap schemes invest in securities across market capitalisation such as large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap. The minimum investment in equity and equity-related instruments should be 65 percent of the total assets of the scheme in flexi-cap mutual funds. This category was launched in November 2020.

Best Flexicap Mutual Funds

Dr. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, at Share India, has shared three top flexi-cap mutual funds for the best return on your money

1)JM Flexicap Fund with 17.15% return in one year

2)HDFC Flexi Cap Fund with 16.93% return in one year

3)ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund with a return of 15.39% in one year

Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar listed three top funds for investing in flexi-cap

1)HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

2)ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund

3)Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain suggested one best flexi-cap mutual fund

1) Parag Parekh

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers listed one top fund for investing in flexi-cap

1)ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund- Pankaj MAthpal

So, here are ten equity flexi-cap funds that have produced lucrative SIP returns in one year as per Value Research.

Ten best flexi-cap MF schemes

JM Flexicap Dir- 32.13

360 One Focused Eqt Dir- 30.18%

HDFC Flexi Cap Dir- 30.10%

DSP flexi Cap Dir- 27.33%

Franklin Ind Focuses Eqt Dir- 26.75

Bank of India Flexi Cap Dir- 26.64%

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Dir- 25.88%

Canara Robeco Focuses Eqt Dir- 25.86%

Franklin Ind Flexi Cap Dir- 24.37

Bandhan Focussed Equity Dir- 23.22%

Meanwhile, investors continued to park their money in mutual funds, with contributions in SIPs reaching a new high of ₹14,749 crore in May.

This robust inflow has led to assets under management of SIP rising by five per cent to ₹7.53 lakh crore last month from ₹7.17 lakh crore in April.

The surge in SIP inflows amid higher cancellations shows that new investors continue to invest more money than the average ticket size.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

