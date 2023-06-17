comScore
Ten best mid-cap MF schemes: There are three major categories of mutual funds- large-cap mutual funds, mid-cap mutual funds, and small-cap mutual funds. Midcaps are considered good for portfolio diversification as the companies have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them.

Best mid-cap mutual funds for investment

Dr. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, at Share India, has shared three top mid-cap mutual funds for the best return on your money.

1)Quant Mid Cap Fund with a three-year return of around 37.2%, 

2)PGIM India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund with a three-year return of around 34.3%,

3)SBI Magnum Midcap fund with a three-year return of around 30.2%

Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar listed the three best mid-cap mutual funds where investors can consider putting their money in 2023

1)Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

2)HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

3) SBI Magnum Mid-Cap Fund

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain suggested one best mid-cap mutual fund

1)Quant mutual funds

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers listed one best mid-cap mutual funds for the best return on your money

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

As of April 30, 2023, mid-cap funds, on average, had around 14 percent exposure to large-cap stocks. So, here are ten equity mid-cap funds that have produced lucrative SIP returns in one year as per Value Research.

Ten best mid-cap MF schemes

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund- 45.31%

HDFC Mid-Cap opp Dir- 44.64%

Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 ETF- 37.64%

Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Dir- 35.03%

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF- 34.60%

SBI Magnum Midcap Dir- 34.56%

Invesco Ind Midcap Dir- 34.31%

Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF- 34.20%

ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 ETF-34.10%

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Dir- 34.03%

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a regulatory framework for 'Execution Only Platforms' for direct plans of mutual fund schemes in a bid to protect the investors dealing in such schemes. The new framework would be applicable from September 1.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST
