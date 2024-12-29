Mutual fund investment: As 2025 approaches, the Indian mutual fund industry is seeing a rise in Systematic Investment Plans due to their ease and steady returns

Mutual fund investment: As we enter 2025, the growing preference for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in the Indian mutual fund industry continues to gain momentum. The mutual fund industry had an incredible year in 2024, fuelled by a thriving market and rising investor confidence, despite the volatility of the equities markets. Because of their ease of use and steady returns, SIPs, in particular, have become one of the best options for accumulating long-term wealth.

Considering an SIP could be a game-changing decision if you plan to invest in the new year. With SIPs, you can invest small sums of money every month in a disciplined manner. The flexibility of SIP is what makes it so great; you may decide whether to invest daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly.

Is SIP good for the future? Money experts say that SIPs are highly effective for long-term investments, thanks to the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. By investing consistently over time, even during market fluctuations, investors can build substantial wealth and secure a financially stable future.

"SIPs are notable because their investments are profitable despite the high market fluctuations. SIPs help to smooth out the portfolio returns through rupee cost averaging, and SIPs are deemed best for investment. In other words, regardless of the state of the market, more units are bought at low prices and less at high prices, which ultimately equalises the average cost of those investments. This strategy allows investors to remain focused on the long term and not influenced by short-term market dynamics," said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited

As for new and small investors, it is a highly convenient and structured way of accumulating wealth through gradual investment and achieving respective financial objectives, he added.

Looking ahead to 2025, Systematic Investment Plans will continue to be relevant for people who wish to invest in the long term.

"The principle of SIP, meaning investing a specific amount regularly, which obviates the need for market timing, is also agreed upon as the key advantage of the SIPs. SIPs help investors develop a habit of saving and investing, and rationally, over the period, the magic of compounding turns out to be in the investor's favour. If they keep contributing to the desired SIP, they can create massive wealth for retirement, education, or other goals. SIPs offer a clean and structured path to investment that allows one to manage through the economic turmoil of the year while avoiding the indiscriminate cuts that result from market fluctuations," said Gaurav Singh Parmar, Associate Director, Fincorpit Consulting.

Consider step-up SIP as a smart choice A step-up SIP helps investors increase their mutual fund contributions gradually. Unlike traditional SIPs, where the investment amount remains constant, a step-up SIP allows investors to increase their contributions by a fixed amount or percentage at regular intervals. This approach helps investors align their growing income with their investment goals, making it an ideal strategy for long-term wealth creation.

"One can use annual SIP step up. In this, an investor raises one's monthly SIP amount by nearly 15 per cent annually. By doing this, the person balances one's income and savings," said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

