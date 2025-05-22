Why do your returns rarely match what funds deliver?
SummaryThe returns that mutual funds generate and the returns that investors pocket are often dramatically different — and not in the investor's favour. Here's the hard truth: it's most likely the investor's fault.
A recent eye-opening study conducted by my team at Value Research uncovered an uncomfortable truth that many investors would prefer to ignore: the returns that mutual funds generate and the returns that investors pocket are rarely the same. In fact, they're often dramatically different—and not in the investor's favour.