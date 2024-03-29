Mutual Fund investors alert! Your transaction will be blocked if you don't do this by March 31. Here's why
If your mutual fund KYC is not based on an officially recognised document as specified by CAMS and KFintech, you'll need to complete your KYC again by March 31, 2024
The approaching deadline of March 31, 2024, serves as a loud alarm for mutual fund holders to be prepared. One significant change impacting mutual fund investors is the requirement to undergo Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures again. Mutual fund registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) CAMS and KFintech are urging MF investors via email to ensure they comply with this essential requirement.