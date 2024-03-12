Mutual Fund KYC with bank statements, utility bills invalid after 31 March
There's confusion among mutual fund distributors due to varying instructions from different registrars, such as CAMS and KFintech, with discrepancies over documents like driving licences.
Mutual fund investors who have used utility bills or bank statements for KYC must update their records with officially valid documents by 31 March, according to communication by registrars KFintech and CAMS to distributors.
