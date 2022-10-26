The ratings for SBI Small Cap Fund are 4-stars from Value Research and 5-stars from Morningstar. Since its inception on September 9, 2009, this fund has been in existence for 12 years. SBI Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) of ₹14,494 Crores as of September 30, 2022, and its NAV was ₹128.14 as of October 25, 2022. The fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks (at least 65%), although it also has a 35% exposure cap on other stocks, including large and mid-cap firms, as well as debt and money market instruments. This small-cap fund has generated profits eight times in the past 12 years, or since its inception, generating an annualised return of 20.46%.

Top 10 holdings of SBI Small Cap Fund

Equity Shares (%) Of Total AUM Vedant Fashions Ltd. 3.73 Blue Star Ltd 3.49 Fine Organic Industries Ltd 3.37 Rajratan Global Wire Ltd 3.12 Sheela Foam Ltd 3.11 Carborundum Universal Ltd 3.06 Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. 2.99 Elgi Equipments Ltd. 2.91 V-Guard Industries Ltd 2.85 Timken India Ltd 2.51 Data as of 30/09/2022 Source: sbimf.com

Performance of SBI Small Cap Fund

Based on the compounded annualized growth rate performance of SBI Small Cap Fund, the fund has generated a return of 13.87% in 1 year outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 0.26% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of -1.64% in the same period. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a return of 29.71% outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 26.34% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 15.39% in the same period. SBI Small Cap Mutual Fund outperformed S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 10.12% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 14.22% in the last five years, generating an annualised return of 18.15%. Since its inception, the fund has produced an annualised return of 20.46%, surpassing the 10.03% performance of the S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI and the 11.69% performance of the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex in the same time period.

Return on investment

An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 1 year ago would now have turned to ₹11387, and an investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 3 years ago would now have turned to ₹21838.95. An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 5 years ago would now have turned to ₹23046.59. An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund since its inception would now have turned to ₹113791.4.

