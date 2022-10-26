Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Mutual fund makes your money 8 times in 12 years. What are its top 10 holdings?

The ratings for SBI Small Cap Fund are 4-stars from Value Research and 5-stars from Morningstar. Since its inception on September 9, 2009, this fund has been in existence for 12 years. SBI Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) of 14,494 Crores as of September 30, 2022, and its NAV was 128.14 as of October 25, 2022. The fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks (at least 65%), although it also has a 35% exposure cap on other stocks, including large and mid-cap firms, as well as debt and money market instruments. This small-cap fund has generated profits eight times in the past 12 years, or since its inception, generating an annualised return of 20.46%.

Top 10 holdings of SBI Small Cap Fund

Equity Shares(%) Of Total AUM
Vedant Fashions Ltd.3.73
Blue Star Ltd3.49
Fine Organic Industries Ltd3.37
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd3.12
Sheela Foam Ltd3.11
Carborundum Universal Ltd3.06
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.2.99
Elgi Equipments Ltd.2.91
V-Guard Industries Ltd2.85
Timken India Ltd2.51
Data as of 30/09/2022Source: sbimf.com

Performance of SBI Small Cap Fund

Based on the compounded annualized growth rate performance of SBI Small Cap Fund, the fund has generated a return of 13.87% in 1 year outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 0.26% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of -1.64% in the same period. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a return of 29.71% outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 26.34% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 15.39% in the same period. SBI Small Cap Mutual Fund outperformed S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 10.12% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 14.22% in the last five years, generating an annualised return of 18.15%. Since its inception, the fund has produced an annualised return of 20.46%, surpassing the 10.03% performance of the S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI and the 11.69% performance of the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex in the same time period.

SBI Small Cap Fund
SBI Small Cap Fund (sbimf.com)

Return on investment

An investment of 10,000 made in the fund 1 year ago would now have turned to 11387, and an investment of 10,000 made in the fund 3 years ago would now have turned to 21838.95. An investment of 10,000 made in the fund 5 years ago would now have turned to 23046.59. An investment of 10,000 made in the fund since its inception would now have turned to 113791.4.

SBI Small Cap Fund
SBI Small Cap Fund (sbimf.com)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
