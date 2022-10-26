Mutual fund makes your money 8 times in 12 years. What are its top 10 holdings?

The ratings for SBI Small Cap Fund are 4-stars from Value Research and 5-stars from Morningstar. Since its inception on September 9, 2009, this fund has been in existence for 12 years. SBI Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) of ₹14,494 Crores as of September 30, 2022, and its NAV was ₹128.14 as of October 25, 2022. The fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks (at least 65%), although it also has a 35% exposure cap on other stocks, including large and mid-cap firms, as well as debt and money market instruments. This small-cap fund has generated profits eight times in the past 12 years, or since its inception, generating an annualised return of 20.46%.

