Mutual fund makes your money 8 times in 12 years. What are its top 10 holdings?

The ratings for SBI Small Cap Fund are 4-stars from Value Research and 5-stars from Morningstar. Since its inception on September 9, 2009, this fund has been in existence for 12 years. SBI Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) of ₹14,494 Crores as of September 30, 2022, and its NAV was ₹128.14 as of October 25, 2022. The fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks (at least 65%), although it also has a 35% exposure cap on other stocks, including large and mid-cap firms, as well as debt and money market instruments. This small-cap fund has generated profits eight times in the past 12 years, or since its inception, generating an annualised return of 20.46%.
|Equity Shares
|(%) Of Total AUM
|Vedant Fashions Ltd.
|3.73
|Blue Star Ltd
|3.49
|Fine Organic Industries Ltd
|3.37
|Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
|3.12
|Sheela Foam Ltd
|3.11
|Carborundum Universal Ltd
|3.06
|Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
|2.99
|Elgi Equipments Ltd.
|2.91
|V-Guard Industries Ltd
|2.85
|Timken India Ltd
|2.51
|Data as of 30/09/2022
|Source: sbimf.com
Based on the compounded annualized growth rate performance of SBI Small Cap Fund, the fund has generated a return of 13.87% in 1 year outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 0.26% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of -1.64% in the same period. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a return of 29.71% outperforming S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 26.34% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 15.39% in the same period. SBI Small Cap Mutual Fund outperformed S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI performance of 10.12% and additional Benchmark: - S&P BSE Sensex TRI performance of 14.22% in the last five years, generating an annualised return of 18.15%. Since its inception, the fund has produced an annualised return of 20.46%, surpassing the 10.03% performance of the S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI and the 11.69% performance of the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex in the same time period.
An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 1 year ago would now have turned to ₹11387, and an investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 3 years ago would now have turned to ₹21838.95. An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund 5 years ago would now have turned to ₹23046.59. An investment of ₹10,000 made in the fund since its inception would now have turned to ₹113791.4.
