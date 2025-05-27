Mutual fund mis-selling: What the first public disclosures reveal
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 9 min read 27 May 2025, 01:40 PM IST
SummaryThe mutual fund industry is taking steps towards transparency with new quarterly reports highlighting mis-selling cases by distributors. A review shows that four major fund houses reported six cases, primarily involving unauthorized switch transactions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
To enhance transparency in the system, the mutual fund industry has started publishing quarterly reports of mis-selling by MF distributors and the action taken against them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story