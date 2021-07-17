Mutual fund: Morningstar gives 5-star rating to these 3 SIPs. Details here

1] Axis Bluechip Fund: This fund has been given 5-star by not just Morningstar but by Value Research too. The probable reason for 5-star rating being given by two reputed rating agencies could be the robust return delivered by this fund in last one year and above the normal return of 10-12 per cent in the last three years. According to the Value Research website, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 monthly in SIP mode, its absolute return after one year would have been ₹1.42 lakh while in the same investment was done for three years, then the investors absolute return would have been 4.98 lakh while the net investment in the period would have been ₹3.60 lakh. Similarly, if the investment was done for 5 years, the absolute return would have been ₹9.5 lakh while one's net investment in these 5 years would have been ₹6.0 lakh.

