Mutual fund NAV cut-off timings explained: Why investing or redeeming today doesn't always mean today's NAV

For equity, hybrid, and most debt funds, the cut-off timing is 3:00 PM, while liquid and overnight funds follow different timelines, with a 1:30 PM purchase cut-off and a 3:00 PM redemption cut-off (extended to 7:00 PM for applications received through online mode). 

Sheetal Goel
Published5 Jul 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Mutual fund NAV cut-off timings explained (AI-Generated Image)
Mutual fund NAV cut-off timings explained (AI-Generated Image)

Placing a mutual fund order today does not guarantee that you will receive units at today's Net Asset Value (NAV). Under SEBI rules, placing the order is only one part of the process.

For purchase transactions, the applicable NAV depends not only on when the application is submitted but also on when the investment amount is credited to the mutual fund scheme's bank account.

Understanding this rule can help investors avoid confusion when they receive the units at a different NAV than expected. Here's what every investor should know.

What is the meaning of cut-off timing and how does it work?

Cut-off timing refers to the deadline on a business day that determines which day's Net Asset Value (NAV) will apply to a mutual fund purchase or redemption transaction.

There are two conditions that determine the applicable NAV:

  • The investment application must be submitted before the prescribed cut-off time.
  • The money must reach the scheme's bank account before the same cut-off time and be available for utilisation by the fund house.

If either condition is not met, the investment is allotted the NAV applicable on the next eligible business day. This rule applies uniformly across all investors and platforms.

For example, an investor may place an equity fund order at 2:50 PM, but if the bank credits the amount after 3 PM, the units will receive the next business day's NAV.

Also Read | Top 5 mutual funds in India by AUM: Returns comparison over 1, 3 and 5 years

What are the cut-off timings for purchase transactions?

SEBI has prescribed separate cut-off timings depending on the category of mutual fund.

Fund TypeCut-off ConditionApplicable Closing NAV
Liquid & Overnight FundsApplication and funds received up to 1:30 PMDay immediately preceding the day of receipt of application
Liquid & Overnight FundsApplication received after 1:30 PM or funds received later than cut-offDay immediately preceding the next business day or funds available for utilization
Equity, Hybrid & Other Debt FundsFunds received up to 3:00 PMClosing NAV of the day on which the funds are available for utilization
Equity, Hybrid & Other Debt FundsFunds received after 3:00 PMNext business day NAV

For equity, hybrid, and most debt schemes, the closing NAV of the day on which the funds become available before 3 PM is applicable. For liquid and overnight funds, purchases follow an earlier 1:30 PM cut-off.

What are the cut-off timings for sell transactions?

Fund TypeCut-off ConditionApplicable Closing NAV
Liquid & Overnight FundsRedemption request received up to 3:00 PM (up to 7:00 PM for online mode)Day immediately preceding the next business day
Liquid & Overnight FundsRedemption request received after 3:00 PM (after 7:00 PM for online mode)NAV of the next business day
Equity, Hybrid & Other Debt FundsRequest received up to 3:00 PM on a business dayNAV of the application day
Equity, Hybrid & Other Debt FundsRequest received after 3:00 PM or on a non-business dayNAV of the next business day
Also Read | Starting SIP at 25 vs 35: How a 10-year delay can shrink your retirement corpus

What are the key points you should know about?

  • The same cut-off timings also apply to switch transactions, where money is transferred from one mutual fund scheme to another within the same AMC.
  • Orders placed on bank or market holidays, or after business hours, are processed on the next working day, and the NAV of that day applies.
  • International mutual fund schemes and transactions executed through recognised stock exchanges follow separate NAV rules and are not covered under this standard cut-off framework.
  • Payment settlement time plays an important role, as different methods like UPI, NEFT, or bank transfers may credit funds at different speeds, sometimes causing NAV to shift.
  • SIPs follow the same NAV rules as lump-sum investments, but delays such as bank holidays, failed mandates, or non-business days can push the transaction to the next eligible NAV date.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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