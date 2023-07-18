Private Banks in India have been a structural growth story and the market share of private sector banks has doubled in the last 18 years. The balance sheets of private sector banks have also become stronger and they have been well-capitalized to support continued deposit and credit growth. Private banks’ financial ratios have also been rising sharply over the past three years while their valuations are at an attractive level compared to their historic average. Credit and deposit growth for private banks have also been growing at a strong rate while net non-performing assets (NPAs) are at an 8-year low.