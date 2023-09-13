comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 12:56:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.25 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.8 1.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 626.45 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 437.15 0.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453.9 0.64%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mutual Fund News: These factors led to the surge in net inflows for equity mutual funds in August
Back

Mutual Fund News: These factors led to the surge in net inflows for equity mutual funds in August

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Equity mutual funds in India saw inflows of ₹20,245 crore ($2.78 billion) in August, driven by a strong stock market performance. Experts advise rebalancing portfolios and increasing exposure to large-cap fundsun

The MF industry's overall assets under management (AUM) grew to ₹46.93 lakh crore in August. (Pixabay)Premium
The MF industry's overall assets under management (AUM) grew to 46.93 lakh crore in August. (Pixabay)

Equity mutual funds inflows surged to 20,245 crore in August, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed. Investors poured in a record 15,813 crore in August through systematic investment plans (SIP) last month. 

What factors have contributed to the surge in net inflows for equity mutual funds?

Decoding the reasons behind the surge in net inflows for equity mutual funds Mukesh Kochar, National Head - Wealth Management, AUM Capital attributed it to the result of an extraordinary run-up in the equity market. “The market has made a tremendous move and it's been a great month for mid & small-cap performance. The flow from SIP is consistent and at the same time, Family offices and HNIs are also increasing equity allocation given the performance and fear of missing out," said Mukesh Kochar.

He further advised investors to rebalance their portfolios by increasing exposure to large-cap funds.

“We believe that there has been some extraordinary run-up in small cap space and one needs to be a little cautious on that. The flow of money is going to chase stocks and that might create some overvaluations in certain pockets, particularly in small cap space. At the same time large cap has not run up much.  Due to overrun by small-cap space the overall exposure must have increased in this space which needs to be rebalanced," added Kochar.

A bullish or optimistic stock market situation is one of the key drivers of inflows into equities mutual funds believes Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Acube Ventures. 

“When stock markets perform well, investors are more likely to invest in stocks, resulting in increasing inflows into equity mutual fund investments," said Ashish Aggarwal.

Investors are increasingly interested in quality mutual funds that routinely surpass their benchmarks. As youngsters enter the labour force and begin to prepare for retirement, they frequently have more time to invest and are able to allocate a greater portion of their assets to stocks, added Aggarwal.

The MF industry's overall assets under management (AUM) grew to 46.93 lakh crore in August. The overall AUM for retail investors' bets on equity schemes was at 24.38 lakh crore portfolios as of last month.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App