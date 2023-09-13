Mutual Fund News: These factors led to the surge in net inflows for equity mutual funds in August1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Equity mutual funds in India saw inflows of ₹20,245 crore ($2.78 billion) in August, driven by a strong stock market performance. Experts advise rebalancing portfolios and increasing exposure to large-cap fundsun
Equity mutual funds inflows surged to ₹20,245 crore in August, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed. Investors poured in a record ₹15,813 crore in August through systematic investment plans (SIP) last month.
