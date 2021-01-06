Mutual fund portfolio for NRI investor and income tax rules

It is never advisable to invest in sectoral schemes, since performance of the fund depends on the performance of that particular sector. An investor investing in sectoral funds has to time the entry and exit right to make gains. It is always advisable to invest in diversified equity funds where the fund manager makes allocation to the sector which is in vogue. So you should stop your existing SIPs in SBI Health Care Opportunities Fund and SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund. Your allocation to gold funds is too high as a percentage of your overall mutual fund portfolio. So, you should reduce your SIP in SBI Gold Fund to ₹2,000.