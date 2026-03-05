How to shift your MF portfolio from an MFD to an RIA

Kumar added that for a big corpus in several crores, it is advisable to spread the redemptions across 12 to 18 months to avoid heavy exit loads and STCG taxes. “Investors can first stop all regular plan SIPs and redirect the SIP to direct plans. After redirecting the SIP, one can use a tiered approach of moving from loss-making or stagnant units first, followed by phased switches of high-gain units to utilize the ₹1.25 lakh exemption, ensuring the portfolio is simultaneously ‘cleaned’ of overlapping or underperforming schemes,” Kumar explained.