Mutual fund portfolio overlap: How investors can identify common stocks, sector exposure and duplicate investments

Buying multiple mutual funds does not necessarily mean a portfolio is well diversified. An investor may hold three, four or even more equity schemes from different fund houses, yet find that many of them own the same companies. This duplication is known as portfolio overlap.
For instance, an investor holding two large-cap funds may find that both have substantial allocations to the same banking, IT or pharmaceutical stocks. While the schemes are different, their underlying portfolios may be quite similar, resulting in greater concentration than the investor may realise.
Debasish Mohanty, managing director and chief strategy officer at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said portfolio overlap is particularly relevant for investors holding multiple schemes with the objective of diversifying across stocks, sectors, market capitalisation or investment styles.
Portfolio overlap refers to the extent to which two or more mutual funds hold the same securities. However, investors should not simply count the number of common stocks, Mohanty said. They should also examine how much of each fund's portfolio is invested in those common holdings.
For example, two schemes may hold the same company, but if it accounts for only a small portion of one fund's portfolio, the overlap may have limited significance. On the other hand, substantial exposure to the same companies across several schemes can reduce the diversification an investor expects from holding multiple funds.
Sectoral exposure also needs to be considered. If several funds are heavily invested in the same sectors, such as banking, IT or pharmaceuticals, investors could end up with a concentrated portfolio, Mohanty said.
Market capitalisation is another factor. Multiple funds investing predominantly in large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap companies can lead to redundant exposure, particularly when the funds follow similar investment approaches.
Mohanty said retail investors can start by comparing the top holdings of their mutual funds. These are generally disclosed in the monthly or quarterly factsheets of schemes, which are available on the respective asset management companies' websites. Investors can also find portfolio information on financial platforms such as Morningstar and Value Research.
Investors should compare the common holdings as well as their respective portfolio weights. They should also examine whether the schemes have similar sectoral and market-cap exposure.
The investment style of a fund can provide another indication of potential overlap. Mohanty said funds following similar growth, value or blend strategies may end up selecting similar stocks.
Investors can also look at active share, which measures how much a fund's portfolio differs from its benchmark. Mohanty said a low active share indicates greater similarity with the benchmark and can potentially result in greater overlap with other funds tracking the same index.
Portfolio-overlap calculators available on financial websites and mutual fund investment platforms can also help. Mohanty said these tools calculate the percentage of common holdings between selected schemes, making it easier for retail investors to identify duplication.
There is no universal threshold for what constitutes significant portfolio overlap, Mohanty said. The appropriate level depends on the fund category and the investor's objective.
For index funds and ETFs, high overlap can be expected. Funds tracking the same index, such as the Nifty 50, can have overlap close to 100% because they are designed to hold substantially the same securities. Such overlap, therefore, is not necessarily a concern.
For actively managed funds, the interpretation is different. Mohanty said an overlap of around 20–30% between large-cap funds may be acceptable. However, if two mid-cap or small-cap funds share 40% or more of their top holdings, the diversification benefit is likely to diminish.
Ultimately, Mohanty said investors should assess overlap in the context of their overall portfolio diversification. If combined exposure to a particular stock or sector exceeds an investor's risk tolerance, or if the overlap reduces the intended diversification, it may be prudent to consolidate or rebalance the portfolio.
Regular reviews are also important. Mohanty recommends reviewing the portfolio at least once a year, since the holdings and exposure of actively managed funds can change over time.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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