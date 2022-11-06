Mutual fund portfolio rebalancing: When, why and how should you do it?

Conclusion

.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

There is no apt rebalancing methodology. Investors should keep in mind their investment horizon, knowledge about markets, risk appetite & nature of goals, among other factors, to gauge what works/doesn’t work for them. If in doubt or unaware as to how an asset allocation model is created or rebalanced, consulting a financial advisor is recommended.It is important to have a clear understanding of what an investor wants and then decide which option works the best. MF schemes which offer automatic balancing through their valuation models like Balanced Advantage Fund or Multi-Asset Scheme or to take an Active call by re-balancing on your own. This asset allocation increase and decrease would be subject to exit loads/ taxation and would require skill / time and effort.