Strategies to keep your mutual fund portfolio balanced and unique
Ajay Kumar Yadav 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 01:44 pm IST
Summary
A robust portfolio is characterized not by numbers but by purpose.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When it comes to mutual funds, most investors assume the more schemes they hold, the safer their money is. At first glance, a long list of funds sounds reassuring, much like diversifying your investments by spreading your investments across multiple baskets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story