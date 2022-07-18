Mutual fund portfolio: When should I book profit and reinvest?

My husband earns a salary of ₹1.2 lakh per month and I have a monthly salary of ₹80,000. We ahave about ₹50 lakh in mutual funds and I have started a new monthly SIP of ₹20,000 in equity mutual funds. Equity markets have sharply corrected over the last few months and likely to continue in the near term. Although we do not need the money invested in mutual funds, should I redeem a part of my existing equity MF portfolio to book some profits or top it up to take advantage of lower NAVs?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}