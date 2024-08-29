Here's how you can read different mutual fund ratios when picking a fund
- To choose the right mutual fund, evaluate performance history, risk metrics, and fund manager expertise. Understand the key ratios to maximize returns and minimize risk
Mutual funds offer a convenient way to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities. An investor must analyse parameters of not only performance history, but also risk adjusted ratios, expense ratios, downside risk or sortino ratio, and investment objectives to maximize returns and minimize risk. Understanding these fundamental considerations aids in making an informed decision to build a successful investment strategy.