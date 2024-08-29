Here's how you can read different mutual fund ratios when picking a fund

Risk assessment involves examining the fund’s volatility and standard deviation, with beta being a useful measure of a fund’s volatility relative to the market. A beta greater than 1 indicates higher volatility than the market. Sharpe ratio measures a funds risk adjusted returns and shows how much risk a fund manager takes to deliver a return. A higher sharpe ratio means a fund manager is able to deliver better risk-adjust return. But compare these ratios with other funds in the same category to ensure the comparison is like-to-like.