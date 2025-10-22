Beyond returns: The hidden ratios that reveal a fund’s true potential
Don’t chase past performance — look under the hood. These key ratios reveal how efficiently your mutual fund takes risk, manages churn, and beats the benchmark.
When it comes to mutual funds, picking schemes purely based on past returns may not be the smartest move. Returns tell only part of the story. Especially if you’re a do-it-yourself investor, your research should go one step further—to the ratios hidden in fund factsheets. These metrics reveal how well a fund performs relative to risk, cost, and conviction.