Direct and regular plans are two options available to mutual fund investors. Direct plans do not involve distributor commissions and are routed directly through AMCs. Both invest in the same portfolio, but regular plans have a higher expense ratio due to distributor commissions.

From 1 November, direct plans will be the default option on AMC digital platforms to ensure investors are aware of the plan they choose. But does choosing a direct plan necessarily mean investors are better equipped to manage their investments on their own?

In October, 59.12 lakh SIPs were discontinued or completed their tenure, compared with 50.68 lakh new SIP registrations.

Despite market volatility, investors in regular plans have tended to stay invested for longer. According to the latest Wealthy–Monitor Deloitte study, The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor in 2026, continued engagement with distributors helps investors stay focused on their financial goals amid market volatility.

Also Read | SEBI eases KYC norms: 8 key changes investors need to know from 24 December

Why do regular-plan investors stay invested longer? The study highlights a clear difference in the holding patterns of regular and direct-plan investors.

According to AMFI–Crisil Factbook 2026 data analysed in the report, 23.5% of assets in regular plans had remained invested for more than five years as of March, compared with around 14% in direct plans.

The difference was even wider for SIP investments. Around 34.4% of regular-plan SIP assets had remained invested for over five years, against 19.9% in direct plans. This 14.5-percentage-point gap highlights the role of distributors in helping investors remain committed during market fluctuations.

One investor interviewed as part of the study summed up the value of continued engagement during market volatility: “If I were investing on my own, I probably would have withdrawn everything in panic. Having a guide who speaks with you during market downturns and explains why things have fallen makes a huge difference.”

The survey of 678 mutual fund distributors (MFDs) across 17 cities also found that only 5% of distributors with SIP clients reported a decline in their SIP books in 2026, while 62% reported growth in their monthly SIP books compared with the previous year, despite market volatility.

Meanwhile, 52% encouraged investors to continue or start SIPs during market volatility, while 44% increased communication with clients during bear markets.

Why do mutual fund investors sell their investments? The study finds that investors redeem their investments for several reasons, and poor market performance is not always the main trigger.

According to distributors surveyed, 45% cited achieving financial goals as the most common reason for redemptions, followed by liquidity requirements at 40%.

Poor returns were cited by 35% of distributors as a reason for redemptions, followed by the choice of better alternatives at 33%. Around 30% pointed to broader market declines, while 10% said investors were shifting to direct plans or do-it-yourself (DIY) investing.

The report noted that investors investing towards specific goals, such as a child's education, retirement or buying a home, tend to stay invested longer. In such cases, redemption marks the fulfilment of a financial goal rather than a loss of investment discipline.

Aditya Agarwal, Co-founder, Wealthy, said, “India's mutual fund industry has grown rapidly, yet its next phase of growth hinges on turning awareness into long-term participation and democratising wealth creation.”