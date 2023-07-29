comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mutual fund: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 2.94 crore in 25 years
Back

Mutual fund investment in small-cap plans is considered risky. However, in the long-term, it is believed that such plans give maximum return on one's money. This is because it moves faster than mid-cap and small-cap mutual fund plans. Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar returns to its investors. Be it one year three years, or five years, Quant Small Cap Fund has grown the money of its investors.

Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth is a Small Cap mutual fund scheme from Quant Mutual Fund. This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 22.18% returns in the last six months. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. It has given 39.64% in one year, 52.58% in three years, and 27.25%, and 20.37% in the last five and seven years respectively, as per data available on Value Research. This fund has been in existence for more than 26 years. It was launched on 23 September 1996.

 

A screen grab of the MF calculator
View Full Image
A screen grab of the MF calculator (Value Research)

Mutual fund calculator

Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows a regular monthly SIP of 10,000 in Quant small-cap funds in 25 years could have given crores of rupees to the investors. It has given 14.72% annualised returns in 25 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. 2.94 crore in 25 years. The mutual fund calculator shows how a SIP of 10,000 in Quant small-cap fund could have grown to approx. 2.94 crore in 25 years.

Top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan?

Quant has invested heavily in these five stocks- Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank, ITC, RBL, and Arvind

List of small-cap funds with the highest 3-year returns

Apart from Quant, other small-cap schemes that have grown money of its investors are Nippon India , HSBC Small Cap Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, and Canara Robecco, among others

Mutual Funds investments are subject to market risks. There is no way to predict whether a given asset will increase or decrease in value. So, it's advisable to consult experts before putting in your hard-earned money.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

Q

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout