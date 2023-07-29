Mutual fund: ₹10,000 monthly SIP grows to ₹2.94 crore in 25 years1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows a regular monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in Quant small-cap funds in 25 years could have given crores of rupees to the investors
Mutual fund investment in small-cap plans is considered risky. However, in the long-term, it is believed that such plans give maximum return on one's money. This is because it moves faster than mid-cap and small-cap mutual fund plans. Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar returns to its investors. Be it one year three years, or five years, Quant Small Cap Fund has grown the money of its investors.
