Mutual fund investment in small-cap plans is considered risky. However, in the long-term, it is believed that such plans give maximum return on one's money. This is because it moves faster than mid-cap and small-cap mutual fund plans. Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar returns to its investors. Be it one year three years, or five years, Quant Small Cap Fund has grown the money of its investors.

Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth is a Small Cap mutual fund scheme from Quant Mutual Fund. This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 22.18% returns in the last six months. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. It has given 39.64% in one year, 52.58% in three years, and 27.25%, and 20.37% in the last five and seven years respectively, as per data available on Value Research. This fund has been in existence for more than 26 years. It was launched on 23 September 1996.

Mutual fund calculator

Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows a regular monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in Quant small-cap funds in 25 years could have given crores of rupees to the investors. It has given 14.72% annualised returns in 25 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. ₹2.94 crore in 25 years. The mutual fund calculator shows how a SIP of ₹10,000 in Quant small-cap fund could have grown to approx. ₹2.94 crore in 25 years.

Top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan?

Quant has invested heavily in these five stocks- Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank, ITC, RBL, and Arvind

Apart from Quant, other small-cap schemes that have grown money of its investors are Nippon India , HSBC Small Cap Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, and Canara Robecco, among others

Mutual Funds investments are subject to market risks. There is no way to predict whether a given asset will increase or decrease in value. So, it's advisable to consult experts before putting in your hard-earned money.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

