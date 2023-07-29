Mutual fund: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 2.94 crore in 25 years

Quant Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth is a Small Cap mutual fund scheme from Quant Mutual Fund. This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 22.18% returns in the last six months. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. It has given 39.64% in one year, 52.58% in three years, and 27.25%, and 20.37% in the last five and seven years respectively, as per data available on Value Research. This fund has been in existence for more than 26 years. It was launched on 23 September 1996.