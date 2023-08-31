Mutual Fund rule change to ₹2000 note: Seven monetary changes that may impact your money matters2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:02 PM IST
September brings changes in money matters: Let's take a look at key money changes
September brings various money changes, including Sebi's framework for direct mutual fund schemes and the deadline for exchanging ₹2,000 notes. This could be the last month to invest in banks' special fixed deposit (FD) schemes introduced by some lenders
