3)SIPs recover faster from bear markets

A SIP handles the majority of the labour-intensive tasks in a declining market. During this period, the rupee cost-averaging mechanism is in effect, bringing in additional units at a cheaper cost. This positions you for better results when the market tides flip. The SIP investor recovers from a bad market considerably more quickly because of this approach. If you stick with the SIP through a protracted bear market, the market rebound that follows will increase your SIP value considerably more quickly.